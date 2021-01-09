Save 50% on a 2-pack of Amazon’s #1 best-selling blue light blocking glasses at $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LIVHO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering it’s 2-pack of Blue Light Blocking Glasses in various colorways priced at just $7.50 Prime shipped each. This saves you 50% from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you spend a lot of time in front of a computer, then it’s likely you’ve suffered from eye fatigue at some point. If so, that can be somewhat alleviated by wearing blue light blocking glasses, which is exactly what these are. You’ll find that it blocks out the UV400 spectrum, and the amber lenses make things seem less tinted than other glasses. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

When it comes to blue light blocking glasses, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we can find on Amazon. Really, the only deal that even comes close is a 4-pack for $9, which, while more expensive, is a lower-cost for each pair.

Ready to give your desk an upgrade? Well, Dell’s latest UltraSharp lineup offers up to 40-inches of 5K screen real estate, reduced blue light emitting panels, and much more. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn all about the latest from Dell.

More about LIVHO Blue Light Blocking Glasses:

[Protection for Your Eyes] -Alleviates visual fatigue and discomfort from long periods of web surfing, gaming and working under fluorescent lights with UV400 protection and glare reduction.

[Reduce Eyestrain] -Enjoy your digital time, NO worry about eye fatigue, blurred vision and headache.

[Better Sleep] -Amber lenses block more blue rays than others and see more realistic.You’ll never have trouble with sleeping again.

[Excellent TR90 Material] -Ultra-lightweight and flexible TR90 nylon frame material for durability and comfortable long-term wearing. Casual frame design keeps you looking professional and stylish while working or playing video games.

