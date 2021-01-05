Today, Dell is refreshing its lineup of UltraSharp monitors alongside the debut of a new series of Collaboration displays. Delivering a series of firsts for Dell, its new collection of monitors arrives with pop-up cameras, dedicated Microsoft Teams buttons, reduced blue light-emitting panels, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the new displays, including the flagship Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved 5K monitor.

Dell debuts new Collaboration series displays

Ahead of CES, Dell is out today with news that it’ll be dramatically expanding its PC and Mac monitor lineup come next month. While there are two collections of new displays on the horizon, the more interesting of the two is an entirely new introduction to the Dell lineup in the form of its new Collaboration series.

Heavily leaning into the whole work from home trend, the new monitors deliver a suite of interesting features to distinguish from the other upcoming displays announced today or anything else in Dell’s lineup right now. Available in three sizes, all of the displays in the Dell Collaboration monitor lineup deliver a dedicated Microsoft Teams button alongside other Windows-specific functionality. There’s hands-free access to Cortana with the integrated microphone as well as Windows Hello facial recognition.

To assist with that last feature inclusion, Dell has built a unique pop-up 5MP infrared camera into each of the displays, which allows you to ditch the USB webcam from your workstation. This will also prove to be beneficial to privacy-conscious folks, as the camera will have to physically pop out of the monitor in order to actually get a look at anything.

The Dell Collaboration monitors start at $519.99 for the 24-inch 1080p model, with the mid-tier 27-inch 1440p model entering at $719.99. Lastly, there’s a 34-inch 1440p UltraWide variant on the way for $1,149.99, as well. All three of these will arrive next month on February 16.

Dell expands UltraSharp series with 40-inch 5K monitor

On top of its more unique Collaboration monitor lineup, Dell is also refreshing its UltraSharp series with several new displays. While you won’t find many of the Windows-specific features here as with the aforementioned displays, these monitors deliver a more traditional workstation experience with some upgrades over previous iterations.

Definitely the most eye-catching of these releases is the new Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved 5K monitor. Alongside its eye-catching 5K panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB spectrum as well as Dell’s new ComfortView Plus technology for reduced blue light emissions. There’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that’s joined by HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. It’ll be available at the end of the month on January 28 for $2,099.99.

Dell’s latest lineup of monitors may be playing into the work from home situation a bit too much, but there’s a lot of novel features here in both the UltraSharp and Collaboration collections. While the pop-up cameras and Windows-specific features are cool, I think the 40-inch 5K monitor certainly steals the show with its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

