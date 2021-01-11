Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “high-end audio” for $170 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Echo Studio High-fidelity Smart Speaker for $169.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $200. We’ve seen this price beat only once before back on Cyber Monday 2020 when it fell to $160. Echo Studio arrives as Amazon’s high-end alternative to HomePod and other smart speakers on the market today. Notable features here include five integrated speakers that produce “powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs.” You can count on the usual suite of Alexa functionality and smart home features, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for the smallest footprint to enter the Alexa ecosystem, consider going with the Echo Dot. That’s the best current price on this Alexa-enabled device. With its compact size, you can bring Alexa to any room in your home.

Now that you’re upgraded with a new speaker, swing by our smart home guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your space. You’ll find deals on HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home devices across a wide range of brands at this time.

Amazon Echo Studio features:

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, listen to 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available: HD, Ultra HD, and 3D formats like Dolby Atmos.

