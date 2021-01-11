FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale from $339

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 in various colors from $339. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and matching our previous mention, which we’ve seen beat just once before.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. 

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

