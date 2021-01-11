HyperX is doubling down this year on PC and console gear, announcing all-new products at CES 2021. Starting with the all-new HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard and continuing on to global releases of headsets, ultra-light mice, and more, there’s bound to be something for you here. Keep reading to find out everything HyperX just announced at CES 2021.

HyperX steps into the ring with the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard

While HyperX has made keyboards for quite some time, the company is venturing out this time around with the Alloy Origins 60. This 60% keyboard features an ultra-compact form-factor that’s built to fit into smaller spaces with ease. It “maximizes desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement.” Utilizing HyperX red linear mechanical switches, you’ll find a shorter actuation point and travel time when compared to other similar switches, providing a more responsive action. Plus, it has exposed LEDs with PBT double-shot keycaps for an awesome look.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox is perfect for your Series X

Expanding past the desktop, HyperX wants to make sure your Xbox controllers are always charged and ready to go. It’s compatible with Xbox One controllers as well as Series X|S, and includes battery doors and batteries to keep your games running. The dock has a weighted base that ensures it doesn’t move around, and there are LED indicators that tell you when the charging is done.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Cloud II Wireless, and Cloud Revolver + 7.1 are now available globally

Alongside the two releases above, HyperX is now releasing the Pulsefire Haste mouse, as well as the Cloud II Wireless and Cloud Revolver + 7.1 headsets globally. Originally releasing in only the United States, these products are now available at retailers around the world.

Pricing and availability

The Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard will be available in the United States for $99.99 starting on February 22. For the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox, United States shoppers can pick it up in February for $39.99.

When it comes to the rest of the lineup, the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is available for $49.99, Cloud II Wireless Headset for $149.99, and the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 headset for $149.99.

