JBL’s Assistant-powered Link View sports an 8-inch screen at a low of $85

-
Smart Homejbl
Orig. $300 $85

JBL is offering its the Link View Assistant Smart Display for $84.99 shipped with the final price reflecting in your cart. Originally fetching $300, today’s deal beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $5. You’ll find that this 8-inch smart display is centered around Google Assistant. This means that you can leverage it for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

For a higher-end experience, did you see that the Echo Studio is currently on sale for $170? This is a fairly rare discount and knocks $30 off its normal list price. With a high-end build, you’ll enjoy quality audio here, which is something that JBL can’t quite touch with the Link View.

However, if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem and want to save a few bucks, the Echo Show 8 is a fantastic alternative to both mentions above. It comes in at $80 and includes a 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen with your purchase. Sporting a similar 8-inch display to the Link View, this smart screen leverages Amazon’s Alexa platform for a wide-ranging and all-encompassing design.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

