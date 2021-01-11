Save 30% on this 12-in-1 USB-C hub that has dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD, more at $49

YOJOO Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BC Master 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $48.99 shipped with the code EUMEHATK and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $21 off the list price and is among the best that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this hub has just about every port you could need on Apple’s latest computers, given that the company has gone all-in on USB-C only. Here, there’s VGA, dual 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, Gigabit Ethernet, and five USB-A ports. Plus, it supports 100W charging pass-through and has a secondary USB-C port for expanded connectivity as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $66 on a hub.

Speaking of Apple’s latest-and-greatest, did you see that the 11-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $200 at Amazon right now? I still use the previous-generation and absolutely love it, so this is worth considering grabbing if you’re in need of a new tablet.

BC Master USB-C Hub features:

12-in-1 USB C Hub: Turn one USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & microSD card slots

Crystal-Clear 4K Output & Triple-Monitor Setup: Mirror or extend your USB-C laptop screen. Stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080p video using HDMI or VGA port. Mirror a laptop screen to triple monitors using HDMI and VGA together. NOTE: only Windows systems support MST for triple monitor display

Convenient Charging: The USB-C pass-through charging port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 16-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Fully charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro with USB Power Delivery port in about 2 hours

