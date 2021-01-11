FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 30% on this 12-in-1 USB-C hub that has dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD, more at $49

-
AmazonHome Goodsmac accessoriesaukeyBC Master
30% off $49

YOJOO Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BC Master 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $48.99 shipped with the code EUMEHATK and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $21 off the list price and is among the best that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this hub has just about every port you could need on Apple’s latest computers, given that the company has gone all-in on USB-C only. Here, there’s VGA, dual 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, Gigabit Ethernet, and five USB-A ports. Plus, it supports 100W charging pass-through and has a secondary USB-C port for expanded connectivity as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $66 on a hub.

Speaking of Apple’s latest-and-greatest, did you see that the 11-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $200 at Amazon right now? I still use the previous-generation and absolutely love it, so this is worth considering grabbing if you’re in need of a new tablet.

BC Master USB-C Hub features:

  • 12-in-1 USB C Hub: Turn one USB-C port into 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA port, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery charging port, and SD & microSD card slots
  • Crystal-Clear 4K Output & Triple-Monitor Setup: Mirror or extend your USB-C laptop screen. Stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080p video using HDMI or VGA port. Mirror a laptop screen to triple monitors using HDMI and VGA together. NOTE: only Windows systems support MST for triple monitor display
  • Convenient Charging: The USB-C pass-through charging port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 16-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub. Fully charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro with USB Power Delivery port in about 2 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

mac accessories aukey BC Master

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get organized in 2021 with the Brother P-Touch Cube Sma...
This 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set has fallen to $3...
Amazon has 1-lb. of MatchaDNA Certified Organic Tea Pow...
Western Digital launches all-new 4TB portable SSDs with...
Upgrade to a robotic vacuum in 2021 with $149 off Neato...
Store your bike on the wall with this $13.50 Prime ship...
Plant-based 120-count SF Bay K-Cup Variety Pack falls t...
Bring home an AmazonBasics Comfort Grip Utility Knife a...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
$20 off

Get organized in 2021 with the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker at $40

$40 Learn More
Orig. $300

JBL’s Assistant-powered Link View sports an 8-inch screen at a low of $85

$85 Learn More

LEGO TIE Fighter 2021 review: Near-flawless execution at a value-packed price

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $45+

This 16-piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set has fallen to $32.50 at Amazon (Save 28%)

$32.50 Learn More
Reg. $28

Amazon has 1-lb. of MatchaDNA Certified Organic Tea Powder for $15.50 (Reg. $28)

$15.50 Learn More

Western Digital launches all-new 4TB portable SSDs with speeds of 2GB/s

Learn More

New OtterBox mobile gaming accessories aim to elevate streaming, Apple Arcade, more

Learn More