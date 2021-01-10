Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off at Amazon

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $1,099 shipped. Down from its $1,299 going rate, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and the lowest in nearly two months. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar 11-inch edge-to-edge display with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. Around back, there’s a pair of 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as other recent additions like Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then go check out all of the offers still live in our Apple guide today. While a pair of notable offers on Apple’s latest iPads are still live, you can also score up to $300 in savings on select Apple Watch Series 5 models alongside the very first price cut on Apple’s new MagSafe charger.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

