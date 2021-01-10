FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off at Amazon

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save $200 $1,099

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $1,099 shipped. Down from its $1,299 going rate, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and the lowest in nearly two months. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar 11-inch edge-to-edge display with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. Around back, there’s a pair of 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as other recent additions like Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then go check out all of the offers still live in our Apple guide today. While a pair of notable offers on Apple’s latest iPads are still live, you can also score up to $300 in savings on select Apple Watch Series 5 models alongside the very first price cut on Apple’s new MagSafe charger.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems return to all-ti...
Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit ...
Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Seri...
Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’...
Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now ...
Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Cof...
Amazon’s Twelve South sale starts at $34 (Up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on protein powder, vitamins, and more from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More
20% off

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems return to all-time lows from $80 (Save up to 20%)

From $80 Learn More
Shop now

Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit bulbs, starter kits, more from $24

$24 Learn More
40% off

Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and save up to 40%, deals from $90

$90+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’s Wireless Monitor: $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
$115 off

Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now $134 (Reg. $249), more from $76

From $76 Learn More