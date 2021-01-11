FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Store your bike on the wall with this $13.50 Prime shipped hook

-
Amazon
15% off $13.50

Amazon is offering the Delta Cycle Bike Storage Hook for $13.42 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 15% off its normal going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in over 6-months. If you have a bike taking up a ton of space in your garage, this could help you reclaim some floor space. It can hold a bike up to 40-pounds and is built to accommodate wheels of any size, according to the manufacturer. The sleek design easily folds away when not in use and pops out just the same when you’re ready to clean things up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, the HOMEE Bike Hanger is a great alternative that sports a slightly different design. It supports bike up to 66-pounds, which offers a bit more capacity than today’s lead deal. The downside here is that the way the hook is designed, you might not be able to fit larger tires here. However, at just $10, this could be the best option for you.

When you get home from a bike ride, track your weight loss with the Wyze Scale. It’s down to its all-time low right now of $19.50, and ties-in with HealthKit, Google Fit, and more. Plus, the sleek design easily tucks away when you’re not using it.

Delta Cycle Bike Storage Hook features:

  • Space saving and quick storage: Hang any bike bicycle vertically in seconds, color may vary
  • Simple installation: No assembly required, easy installation to wall.
  • Includes tray: includes da Vinci wall tray to keep your surfaces clean and protected
  • Rubber sleeves protect bike from scratches
  • Versatile and heavy duty: accommodates any wheel size; Maximum load of 40 pounds
  • Modern design: storage hooks looks good on the wall without bike
  • All storage areas: Great for apartments with limited space. Garages, storage rooms, sheds, any room in the house or retail applications.

