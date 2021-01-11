Wyze Scale returns to all-time low with HealthKit, Google Fit, more, now just $19.50

Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $19.54 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $29 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before and is the best available. You’ll find HealthKit, Google Fit, and Fitbit integrations available here, allowing you to easily keep tabs on your New Year’s weight-loss resolutions. It’ll connect to your phone over Bluetooth and report 12 metrics and measurements to your favorite tracking software, requiring no input on your end. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to learn more? Take a deeper dive with our announcement coverage, and see how much we loved it in our hands-on review.

Going for a scale that doesn’t pack built-in smarts is the best way to save some cash. The SmarTake digital scale is a great choice at $16 right now, though you’ll not be able to connect it to your smartphone. It’ll only show you weight, as well, negating BMI, body fat percentage, and more.

Don’t miss out on today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals that we’ve found. The pricing starts at $28, delivering up to $109 in savings on various products to help you stay fit this year. Be sure to check the deals out before they’re gone, as they won’t last forever.

Wyze Scale features:

COMPLETE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: The Wyze body weight scale measures your weight (of course), body fat %, lean body mass, and 9 additional body composition metrics for a total of 12 essential metrics. Reach your goals with Wyze scales for body weight.

SYNCS WITH WYZE APP & FITNESS APPS: You can see your trends over time, anytime, anywhere, and make real progress with the Wyze app via Bluetooth. Wyze smart scale also syncs with other popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and more.

TRACK YOUR HEART RATE: Most “smart scales” stop at weight and body fat % and don’t act as a heart rate monitor. Wyze Scale tracks your heart rate, so you can see how intense that last workout was. The sleek, slim design makes for a great bathroom scale.

