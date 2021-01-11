FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals start at $28 (Up to $109 off)

$109 off From $28

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Cardio Climber Stepping Elliptical Machine for $391.19 shipped. That’s $109 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to workout machines, I’ll hop on elliptical instead of a treadmill each and every time. Not only does it help give arms a bit of a workout, it’s also a much quieter solution as opposed to the loud impact sounds made when running on a treadmill. This solution boasts a steel frame and ratchets up intensity by blending climbing and striding into a single workout. Pulse-sensing grips track heart rate and a built-in monitor reports progress ranging from time to speed, distance to calories, and the list goes on. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another fitness deal priced at $28.

We’ve also spotted the Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Gymnastics Mat for $27.85 shipped at Amazon. Today’s offer takes $12 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This exercise mat aims to make crunches, leg extensions, and many other workouts more comfortable by providing some cushion. It spans 6- by 2-feet, providing ample room for most to fully extend. A tri-fold design ensures it will be easy to store in “closets, car trunks, or in storage units at the gym.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Why stop there? Sunny Health & Fitness’ Ab Roller Wheel has fallen under $11. This affordable addition aims to give your abs a serious workout without breaking the bank. Other targeted areas include hip flexors, shoulders, and back. Amazon shoppers will bag up to 27% of savings.

Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine features:

  • Confidently enjoy long-lasting climbing and striding sessions when you exercise on the steel climber frame that has a user weight limit of 260 lb
  • This versatile machine combines the best of stepping and striding in one intense movement Climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 6 inches
  • Perfect for shared spaces, it has a smooth belt-drive mechanism that makes minimal noise during your workout Engage the 14 lb inertia-ready flywheel to perform challenging strides and climbs with ease.Foam padded handles

