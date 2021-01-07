Steel abs await with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Roller Wheel, now $11.50 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Ab Roller Wheel for $11.52 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since May. If you’re on the hunt for another way to give your abs a workout, this is an affordable way to get the job done. Users can expect their abs, hip flexors, shoulders, and back to feel the heat after each rep. This universal workout tool is aimed at beginner and advanced fitness enthusiasts alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Spend a bit less when grabbing these Letsfit Resistance Bands at $10. For this price you’ll garner five of them, each of which boasts a differing strength level ranging from extra light to extra heavy. These are touted as great for yoga, pilates, and more.

It doesn’t matter which workout equipment you end up using, the Quest peanut butter cup deal we spotted today is a great way to bolster your protein intake. Right now you can grab a 48-pack for $37.50, taking 25% off regular pricing. These aim to be a delicious and healthy way to bolster your workout results.

Sunny Health & Fitness Ab Roller Wheel features:

Each repetition of the rollout exercise works various muscles targeting your abs, hip flexors, shoulders, and back. It will not only help improve you lower back strength but decreases your risk of muscular injury.

Wide shaped wheel ensures stability and bears the weight of your entire body. The wheel’s textured surface promotes stability and control. Handles prevent slipping and while reducing hand fatigue.

Build your core progressively by starting from a kneeling position and performing rolling pushups. Eventually, advance to more difficult positions. Perform push-ups or hold push-up position for a variety in your workout.

