FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Home Depot offers discounted Husky garage storage by up to 35%

-
Home GoodsHome Depothusky
Up to 35% From $10

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off garage storage and more. Our top pick is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty Workbench for $279.99. That’s down $120 from the original price and around $80 off the regular going rate. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or workspace. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For something more portable, consider the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $227.49. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky Heavy Duty Workbench features:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

husky

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Cof...
Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you f...
Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whi...
Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazo...
Let KitchenAid’s Food Chopper help with your 2021...
Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED li...
No need to spend Instant Pot prices, this highly-rated ...
Prep for spring BBQ season with a $100 discount on the ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “high-end audio” for $170 (Reg. $200)

$170 Learn More
$60 off

Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale from $339

$339 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR drops to $350 today only in unlocked certified refurbished condition

$350 Learn More
Reg. $100

Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees first price cut to $26 (Save 47%)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $180

Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display at $100 (Save $80)

$100 Learn More
26% off

Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: Fingerprint $200, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
Save $200

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off at Amazon

$1,099 Learn More