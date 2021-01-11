FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tommy Hilfiger’s updating your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale items from $20

The Tommy Hilfiger End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off clearance items. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Packable Down Vest for men. It’s currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $150. This stylish piece will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Its lightweight design is great for transitioning into any season and it’s highly packable, which makes it nice for traveling or storing. This vest also features large side pockets to store essentials and you can choose from two color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Tommy Hilfiger.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out our top picks from the ASICS Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide.

