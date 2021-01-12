Anniversary $5 movie sale from Apple highlights iconic films from last 35 years

Apple is starting Tuesday with a new $5 anniversary movie sale this morning featuring iconic titles from the last 35 years. Many of these films would typically go for at least $10 and upwards of $20 in some instances. At today’s prices, it’s a great opportunity to load up your library of content at notable discounts. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
This week’s top deals include:
Action and sports
- Terminator 2 Judgement Day
- Remember the Titans
- Deja Vu
- The Fast and the Furious
- Happy Gilmore
- Inside Man
- Miami Vice
- Rocky Balboa
Drama
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Hannibal
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Vanilla Sky
- Blow
- West Side Story
- Inside Man
- Swordfish
Comedy
- Hook
- The Addams Family
- Zoolander
- The Nutty Professor
- Shallow Hal
- The Cable Guy
- No Strings Attached
- The Break-up
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!