Anniversary $5 movie sale from Apple highlights iconic films from last 35 years

$5

Apple is starting Tuesday with a new $5 anniversary movie sale this morning featuring iconic titles from the last 35 years. Many of these films would typically go for at least $10 and upwards of $20 in some instances. At today’s prices, it’s a great opportunity to load up your library of content at notable discounts. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

This week’s top deals include:

Action and sports

Drama

Comedy

