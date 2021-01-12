Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Director’s Collection, Jaws, Tenet, more

Amazon is offering First Man on 4K Blu-ray for $9.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $15 and today’s deal is a match of the best price that we’ve only seen once before. Starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Damien Chazelle, this movie focuses on the story of the first manned mission to the moon, centering around Neil Armstrong and the decade that lead to the historic Apollo 11 flight. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Not a fan of space-themed movies? Head below for a wide selection of other movies in all genres.

Don’t miss out on the iTunes sale that we’re currently tracking. Pricing starts as low as $5 and you’ll find 4K flicks and classics available here. Terminator, Remember the Titans, Inside Man, Hook, and much more are on sale right now, so be sure to give it a look before the deals are gone for good.

More about First Man:

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

