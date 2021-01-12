FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL tool deals abound at Amazon from $51 (Up to 39% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench Kit (DCF889M2) for $231 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $68 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since April. This DEWALT offering is ready to tackle a wide range of tasks involving everything from wood to metal, concrete, and more. It boasts a magnesium gear case and all-metal transmission to promote longterm durability. With 400-foot pounds of max torque, this unit is ready to take heavy-duty projects head on. Buyers will receive the tool, two batteries, and a carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $51.

More tool deals:

Need some new kitchen tools? If so, we’ve got you covered with Cuisinart’s 6-piece Cooking Tool and Gadget Set. Shoppers can bag this kit for $13 shipped, paving the way to 65% of savings. It includes a variety of spoons, a turner, can opener, and more. Cuisinart backs this set with a lifetime warranty.

DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench Kit features:

  • 400 feet pounds of maximum torque to perform a wide range of heavy duty fastening applications
  • XR Li Ion batteries with fuel gauge provide 33 percent more capacity over standard packs
  • Variable speed trigger with electric brake provides user improved control
  • Anvil Type: Detent Pin. Impacts per minute is 0 2300

