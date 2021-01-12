DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL tool deals abound at Amazon from $51 (Up to 39% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench Kit (DCF889M2) for $231 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $68 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since April. This DEWALT offering is ready to tackle a wide range of tasks involving everything from wood to metal, concrete, and more. It boasts a magnesium gear case and all-metal transmission to promote longterm durability. With 400-foot pounds of max torque, this unit is ready to take heavy-duty projects head on. Buyers will receive the tool, two batteries, and a carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool deals priced from $51.

More tool deals:

Need some new kitchen tools? If so, we’ve got you covered with Cuisinart’s 6-piece Cooking Tool and Gadget Set. Shoppers can bag this kit for $13 shipped, paving the way to 65% of savings. It includes a variety of spoons, a turner, can opener, and more. Cuisinart backs this set with a lifetime warranty.

DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench Kit features:

400 feet pounds of maximum torque to perform a wide range of heavy duty fastening applications

XR Li Ion batteries with fuel gauge provide 33 percent more capacity over standard packs

Variable speed trigger with electric brake provides user improved control

Anvil Type: Detent Pin. Impacts per minute is 0 2300

