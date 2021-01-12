FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s 6-piece Cooking Tool and Gadget Set with can opener now $13 shipped (65% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-piece Cuisinart Cooking Tool and Gadget Set for $12.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $27 or more than 65% off the going rate and the best we can find. Including a slotted spoon, slotted turner, Acacia solid spoon, can opener, peeler and 12-inch nylon tip tongs, this is great way to refresh your most used kitchen gadgets in one fell swoop. Soft-grip ergonomic handles, nylon heads safe in heat up to 420-degrees, “durable” stainless steel, and a lifetime warranty round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you prefer to go the bamboo route, or just don’t need the can opener, take a look at the Zhuoyue 6-piece Bamboo Wooden Cooking Set at $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 3,000 Amazon customers, they are made from a single piece of bamboo with no paints or coatings and won’t scratch your cookware either. 

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, take a look at the 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set deal we spotted yesterday from $32.50. We also have a great deal on SF Bay K-Cup pods along with a host of other household essentials in our home goods deal hub. Today’s Gold Box is also filled with protein powder and bars at up to 30% off

More on the Cuisinart Cooking Tool and Gadget Set:

Cuisinart 6 PC Tool and Gadget Set. Set includes: Slotted spoon, slotted turner, Acacia solid spoon, Can opener, Peeler and 12″ Nylon tip tongs. Soft grip nonslip ergonomic handles with nylon heads that are safe up to 420 degrees F. Blades are constructed of durable stainless steel. Lifetime warranty. Dishwasher safe.

