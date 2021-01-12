Filter hundreds of gallons of water through these 4- or 6-pack straws as low as $33 (Up to 28% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a 4- or 6-pack of Membrane Solution Straw Water Filters priced as low as $32.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the 4-pack goes for $40 at Amazon, while the 6-pack fetches $62.50. Today’s deal saves you up to 28% and is the best available. Everyone should have a water filter straw in their emergency kit. A single straw can filter up to 1,500-liters or 396-gallons, which means that you can easily survive for weeks in the wilderness without having to carry heavy bottles. It weighs just 2-ounces and measures 6.7-inches long and 1-inch in diameter. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you only need one, check out LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. This is the #1 best-seller at Amazon and offers similar stats to today’s lead deal. However, instead of only filtering 396 gallons, it cleans up 1,000-gallons of water with ease. This allows it to last longer and makes it more versatile in your kit. Coming in at under $15 allows you to keep more cash in your pocket as well.

While you’re out and about, be sure to check out the Ozark Trail wagon. It has oversized 7-inch wheels and can tote 225-pounds. Plus, it’s available for just $58 right now, making it a great option for your evening hikes.

Membrane Solution Straw Water Filter features:

If you want to obtain healthy drinking water simply and quickly, you can use this survival gear. The mini and lightweight filtering system are ideal for recreation, hiking, camping. It’s also your good companion for scouting, domestic and international travel, emergency preparedness.

This straw filtration at only 6.7” long and 1” in diameter fits any bottle, cup, or glass. It weighs just 2 ounces and fits in the palm of your hand, pocket, gym bag, backpacks, survival packs and purses. Long lifespan ensures it provides up to 1500 liters(396 gallons) of drinking water. You can take it anywhere you want conveniently.

Our 4-Stage Filtration system including coarse filter screen, pp cotton, coconut shell activated carbon and hollow fiber ultrafiltration membranes. which can remove 99.9999% of harmful substances（ pollution, odor, chlorine and organic chemicals, etc.） and improve the taste. Ensuring the safest water in the worst environments.

