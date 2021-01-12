Hautelook’s Activewear Sale boosts your workouts with up to 60% off: ASICS, Brooks, more

Hautelook’s Get Fit Sale offers top running shoes at up to 60% off including ASICS, Brooks, Mizuno, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Mizuno Wave Sky Waveknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $160. These shoes are available in six color options and the rounded toe helps to give you a quick step. It’s also cushioned to promote comfort and can be used for treadmill or outdoor runs. Plus, the mesh design adds a breathable element, so they can be worn throughout any season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out our top picks from the ASICS Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide.

