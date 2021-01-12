FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket for $72 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

-
AmazonFashion
$72 Reg. $250

Amazon is currently offering the Levi’s Men’s Arctic Cloth Sherpa Lined Field Parka Jacket in Navy for $71.99 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced up to $250 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen in over six months. This style is great for the winter weather with a full-lined sherpa interior to promote warmth as well as an attached hood. It also has four exterior large pockets to store essentials and an interior slot too. This style not only looks great for everyday wear but is highly functional for winter sports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 240 Amazon customers. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands.

However, if you’re looking for a lighter-weight jacket to transition to spring, the Amazon Essentials Puffer Style is priced at $39. You can find it in an array of color options and it’s highly-packable, which makes it convenient for traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Looking to update your footwear for 2021? The Cole Haan End of Season Sale is currently offering up to 70% off hundreds of new markdowns including popular boots, sneakers, and more.

Levi’s Arctic Sherpa Parka Jacket features:

  • Center front zipper with snap closures; Four flap pockets with snap closures for ample storage and hidden interior pocket for security
  • Attached sherpa lined hood; Rib knit cuffs and adjustable drawstring at waist for comfort; inner quilted lining
  • Fully lined with Sherpa for added warmth; The polyester and cotton blend creates a water resistant outer shell adding protection during inclement weather

