Cole Haan’s End of Season Event takes up to 70% off: Boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

70% off From $30

For a limited time only, Cole Haan’s End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off new deals. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can update your shoes with deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, slippers, and more. Cole Haan Reward Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s ZERØGRAND Hiker Boots that are very on-trend for this season. They’re currently priced at $120, which is $200 off the original rate. These boots are great for commuting or adventuring with a waterproof exterior and cushioned insole to help promote comfort. Plus, this style features a unique outsole that helps provide traction. You can choose from five versatile color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

