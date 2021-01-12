FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion wall mount at $33.50 shipped

-
Rosesy (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ATUMTEK Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for $33.74 shipped with the code AATMS047 at checkout. This saves you 25% and is the best available. If your TV is still on its built-in stand, it’s time to change that. Wall-mounting your TV is the best way to give your home theater a visual upgrade, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find support for displays ranging from 23- to 55-inches here, with VESA patterns of up to 400x400mm. Plus, with a maximum weight capacity of 80-pounds, this will uphold just about any TV you could mount on it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

The Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget, or have a larger screen. It’s compatible with displays ranging from 37- to 80-inches and holds up to 120-pounds. However, there’s no full-motion feature here, just tilting, so do keep that in mind. But, at under $28, it saves a few bucks and gives support for larger screens, so this could be the mount for you.

Did you see that TCL just debuted its 8K Mini-LED TVs? This happened at CES 2021, where the company also launched its first 85-inch TV as well as new soundbars and more.

ATUMTEK TV Wall Mount features:

  • [BUILT LIKE A TANK] Upgraded dual articulating six arms, all made of reinforced high quality SPCC steel, sturdy and will not bend. Fits most 23-55 inch flat or curved TVs weighing up to 80lbs like Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Thomson, Toshiba, Sharp, LG, Philips, JVC etc. Compatible with VESA patterns from 100x100mm to 400x400mm.
  • [OPTIMAL VIEWING ANGLES] Vertical tilt angle ranges from +10° to -2°, horizontal swiveling left/right from +80° to -80° (depending on the screen size) to enhance viewing experience from anywhere in the room.
  • [SPACE SAVING & WIRE STORAGE] The TV mount retracts only 2.4 inches from the wall and extends up to 18.5 inches, saving your valuable space. It comes with a built-in wire storage design which makes your tv mount elegant and neat.

