TCL debuts 8K Mini-LED TVs alongside first 85-inch model, new soundbars, more

Today, TCL is expanding its stable of home theater gear with its latest lineup of mini-LED TVs. On top of the brand’s very first 85-inch display, TCL is also announcing new Dolby Atmos soundbars, its third-generation Mini-LED technology, and a new lineup of smart Roku 8K TVs. Head below for a closer look at all of TCL’s new home theater upgrades, including its latest Mini-LED TV.

TCL announces new Mini-LED TV lineup

Headlining all of the new releases from TCL are the brand’s latest additions to its lineup of Mini-LED TVs. We first saw TCL bring the upgraded backlighting technology to its 6-series TVs in September of last year, and today that rollout continues as three new collections of TVs. All of the upcoming releases will also tout built-in Roku functionality. The most notable of these is TCL’s new OD Zero series, which packs one of the brand’s most sleek designs yet.

The OD Zero models have much of the same technology as its existing 6-series TVs, but with an even slimmer form factor and its third-generation Mini-LED technology. Expect to hear more about these upcoming models later on in the year.

Marking one of the first times we’re seeing 8K technology bundled with Mini-LED backlighting, TCL’s latest displays are able to push more pixels than previous models while still taking advantage of the deeper contrast and refined color that its original 6-series models features. They are slated to debut later in the year, although pricing has yet to be announced.

Just like we saw from Samsung, TCL is also getting in the massive TV game this year as well, with the announcement of its new XL Collection. Alongside the same Mini-LED technology that both of its other new lineups feature, TCL is releasing its very first 85-inch TV quite with Roku support and 120Hz variable refresh rates. The lineup will be available for purchase in the coming months and kicks off at a $1,599 price tag.

Soundbars on the way, too

Lastly, we’re also seeing a new pair of soundbars to round out the latest home theater releases from TCL. As the most recent upgrades to its Alto collection, the 82i delivers high-end features like AirPlay 2 as well as support for both Alexa and Assistant. On the actual audio side of things, though, you’re looking at dual built-in subwoofers as well as Dolby Atmos sound support. Baked in Roku compatibility completes the package here.

There’s also the Alto 8e soundbar from TCL on the way, which delivers much of the same performance noted above, but with the additional of 3.2.1-channel audio support. The soundbar will pair with a wireless subwoofer while packing up-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive home theater experience. TCL also notes that there will be some additional wired options launching later on in the year that are also imbued with much the same Roku seal of approval. 

