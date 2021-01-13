Snag six Amazon Basics LED Night Lights at under $11 (Save 30%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering six Amazon Basics LED Plug-in Night Lights for $10.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. These Amazon Basics night lights aim to bring a bit of illumination to any room in your home once plugged into an outlet. They wield a compact design with brightness levels that can be adjusted from 3- to 10-lumens. A built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need six night lights, consider grabbing two GE Soft LED offerings instead at $10. Like the deal above, these feature an automatic dusk-to-dawn light sensor, that lets you plug them in and never have to worry about toggling power. GE touts a form-factor that will leave your “second outlet free for use.”

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in the deal we spotted on ThermoPro’s Digital Hygrometers. Right now you can grab two of them for under $12. These offer a clean-looking appearance and are a great way to keep tabs on temperature and humidity variations throughout your space.

Amazon Basics LED Plug-in Night Light features:

LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space

Dual dimming via a small switch for easily adjusting the brightness between 3 and 10 lumens; battery-free, plug-in design

Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

