FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag six Amazon Basics LED Night Lights at under $11 (Save 30%, All-time low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
30% off Under $11

Amazon is offering six Amazon Basics LED Plug-in Night Lights for $10.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. These Amazon Basics night lights aim to bring a bit of illumination to any room in your home once plugged into an outlet. They wield a compact design with brightness levels that can be adjusted from 3- to 10-lumens. A built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need six night lights, consider grabbing two GE Soft LED offerings instead at $10. Like the deal above, these feature an automatic dusk-to-dawn light sensor, that lets you plug them in and never have to worry about toggling power. GE touts a form-factor that will leave your “second outlet free for use.”

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in the deal we spotted on ThermoPro’s Digital Hygrometers. Right now you can grab two of them for under $12. These offer a clean-looking appearance and are a great way to keep tabs on temperature and humidity variations throughout your space.

Amazon Basics LED Plug-in Night Light features:

  • LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space
  • Dual dimming via a small switch for easily adjusting the brightness between 3 and 10 lumens; battery-free, plug-in design
  • Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Pick up eight Stanley 5-inch kids scissors for just $0....
Govee’s outdoor-rated rope or indoor fairy light ...
Score an extra 5-cup, stainless steel coffee maker toda...
Amazon Fashion has a ‘New Year New You’ sec...
Save up to 25% on LEGO Technic, Minecraft, Mario, and m...
Incase’s 16-inch Reform MacBook Backpack dives to...
Amazon addresses Ring privacy concerns by rolling out e...
Revlon’s hair-dryer brush drops to all-time low $...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Save 40% when updating your outdoor lighting with a dusk-to-dawn fixture at $20

$20 Learn More

New Wyze Plug Outdoor packs energy monitoring, Alexa/Assistant, more at just $10

Learn More

Govee RGB + white LED light kits include Wi-Fi or motion sensors, more from $12 (up to 30% off)

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 7A Electric Chainsaw $70, more

Learn More
Up to 41% off

Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED lighting kits from $10

From $10 Learn More

Green Deals: Wemo Smart Plug with HomeKit $15, more

Learn More
$0.50 each

Pick up eight Stanley 5-inch kids scissors for just $0.50 each

$4.50 Learn More
50% off

Lucky Brand End of Season Event updates your denim & more with extra 50% off sale items

From $9 Learn More