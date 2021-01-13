Grab two ThermoPro Digital Hygrometers while they’re under $6 each at Amazon

i-Tronics (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two ThermoPro Digital Hygrometers for $11.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to keep tabs on temperature and humidity variations throughout your space, don’t overlook this deal. I’ve used similar units in the past to help me gauge how much to open or close vents throughout my home to achieve a more consistent climate in each room. These boast a clean-looking appearance and will report updated temperature and humidity readings every 10 seconds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could buy just one of these to spend a few bucks less. Bear in mind that a single ThermoPro Digital Hygrometer is $9, a price that’s not nearly as value-packed as the deal above. That being said, it’s a viable option if you do not have the need for another and would rather not have yet another thing to keep in storage.

And that’s not the only home-related deals we’ve found lately. Earlier today we spotted Amazon’s Rivet 55-inch Mid-Century Console at $134.50, a price that shaves $90 off what you’d generally have to spend. This follows a notable discount we found a few days back on two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables for $13 each. For even more, be sure to swing by our home goods guide.

ThermoPro Digital Hygrometer features:

Face icon comfort indicator: Humidity temperature gauge features face icons to indicate DRY/COMFORT/WET air condition quickly to notify you to adjust your humidifier or dehumidifier accordingly and ensure you will always live in the most comfortable environment

High accuracy: Humidity temperature gauge is highly accurate to ±1 Fahrenheit/Celsius and ±2%-3%, making it ideal for measuring fluctuating readings like in a greenhouse

Fast refresh: Temperature and humidity sensor refreshes every 10 seconds to keep you updated about the latest changes in temperature and humidity readings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!