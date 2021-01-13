Gold Box Quest protein sale from $12.50: Chips, bars, cookies, and more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Quest Nutrition best sellers. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings from as many as 23,000 Amazon customers across the board. This is a great time to stock up on high-quality protein snacks and supplements at a major discount. You’ll find everything from protein powders to the popular Quest chips, bars, cookies, and more. The deals start from $12.50 and our top picks are listed below the fold.

Quest protein Gold Box deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save where available to redeem the lowest possible price on the items below. Remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries.

You can browse though the rest of the Quest Gold Box sale here, just remember to check out this ongoing offer on Pure Protein’s 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes. We also have some particularly notable Apple workout companion tech deals live including AirPods Pro at one of best prices ever and even more right here, as well as everything you’ll find in our fitness tracker hub.

More on the Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Protein Chips:

The Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips provide all the crunch and satisfying taste of a regular tortilla chip. Only ours have 19g of protein and 4g net carbs per bag…The Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids.

