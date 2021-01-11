FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pure Protein’s 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes drops to under $11 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Reg. $20 $11

Amazon is now offering the 12-Pack  of Pure Protein Complete Ready to Drink Protein Shakes (Chocolate) for $10.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over 25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price, and remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, today’s deal is nearly 50% off, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. If you’re looking for an extra boost of protein throughout the day, each of these shakes carries 30-grams. That’s on top of just 1-gram of sugar and 140-calories that won’t get in the way of your 2021 fitness goals. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you like what you’re hearing here but are unsure if you will like them, consider just scoring a 4-pack at under $5.50 Prime shipped to give them a shot. Just remember to use the Subscribe & Save option for the lowest possible price. 

We also have a great deals on protein-laden Jack Link’s Beef Sticks and the Quest Peanut Butter Cups. Just make sure you head over to today’s Gold Box for some deep deals on health supplements as well as our fashion deal hub for loads of workout apparel deals including an extra 50% off Reebok gear

Then check out the fitness equipment and tech companion offers floating around like this push up rack system at up to 64% off, this morning’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals, and everything in our fitness tracker deal hub

More on the Pure Protein Ready to Drink Shakes:

  • Ready to drink shakes: Our new & improved Non-GMO ready to drink shakes have 30 gram of protein per serving to help support muscle strength. Our protein shakes are low-fat, gluten free, with 140 calories, 24 added vitamins & minerals & less than 1 gram sugar
  • Protein shakes for healthy lives: Pure Protein makes protein shakes for women and men on a mission to get fit. Whether you’re focused on muscle gains, lifting or are an active bodybuilder, Pure Protein RTD shakes give you the energy to go for the gold

