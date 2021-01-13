Home Depot takes up to 45% off RYOBI tools, Husky storage, more this week

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, offers up to 45% off tools, garage organization accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V 5-tool Combo Kit for $239. As a comparison, there’s over $650 worth of value here, although it typically sells for around $350. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Home Depot includes five Ryobi tools in this bundle, along with three batteries, and a wall charger. It’s a great option if you’re looking to really dive into DIY tasks this winter. Plus all of the batteries are compatible with the broader Ryobi 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more top picks.

Another great price drop in this week’s promotion is the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $227.49. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Home Depot’s Special Pro Buy of the Week on this landing page. There’s plenty of additional deals to be had, including notable price drops on budget tools and a number of DEWALT DIY essentials for your workbench.

RYOBI 18V 5-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (5-Tool) with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Bag. The drill/driver features a 3-jaw Jacobs Chuck for quick hex bit insert. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0 to 600 RPM or 0 to 1800 RPM) to match the desired application.

