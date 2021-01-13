FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lucky Brand End of Season Event updates your denim & more with extra 50% off sale items

-
FashionLucky Brand
50% off From $9

The Lucky Brand End of Season Sale offers an extra 50% off all sale styles with hundreds of new markdowns just added. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on purchases exceeding $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from Lucky Brand is the men’s 110 Slim 4-Way Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to just $40 and originally were priced at $129. These jeans are great for athletic builds and guys on-the-go with stretch infused fabric. I also love that the tapered hem makes it easy to roll for a fashionable look. This style is a great alternative to a skinny jean and the medium wash will pair with any casual top in your wardrobe. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Prana End of Season Sale that’s offering 50% off apparel, outerwear, and more from $20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lucky Brand

About the Author

Amazon Fashion has a ‘New Year New You’ sec...
Disney offers extra 25% off official collectibles, appa...
Revlon’s hair-dryer brush drops to all-time low $...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% ...
Nordstrom takes up to 60% off hundreds of new styles + ...
Converse Boot Sale takes extra 40% off styles for winte...
Sperry’s offering extra 20% off all sale items: B...
Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket f...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Banana Republic’s Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up to 50% off must-have styles from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $270

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 sports a touchscreen display at $229 (Reg. $270)

$229 Learn More

ASUS + LG take the stage at CES with new portable and 4K HDR projectors

Learn More
Up to 46% off

Govee’s outdoor-rated rope or indoor fairy light strips are 33-feet long at $9 each

$9 each Learn More
Reg. $30

Score an extra 5-cup, stainless steel coffee maker today for just $10 (Reg. $30)

$10 Learn More

Amazon Fashion has a ‘New Year New You’ section with all of its best-selling activewear

Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on LEGO Technic, Minecraft, Mario, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More