MSI today announced a slew of new products ranging from updated 30-series graphics cards to lightweight mice, monitors, desktops, and more. There’s quite a lot to unpack from MSI’s CES 2021 event, so let’s dive right in.

New RTX 30-series GPUs include the MSI SEA HAWK and SUPRIM

MSI is hitting 2021 hard with the launch of two new 30-series graphics cards. Leading the way is the SEA HAWK, which includes the advantages of both air and liquid cooling, thanks to an AiO and fan-based design. Plus, the company also announced the new SUPRIM 30-series cards, which offer a TRI FROZR 2S cooling system that delivers “a modern aesthetic that reflects a high-performance lifestyle.”

Get in the game with the MSI CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT mouse

You’ll also find that MSI is upping its peripherals game in a few ways, firstly with the CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT mouse. It’s built to be “as lightweight as possible,” which gives gamers the ability to “move effortlessly.” The optical sensor allows for precise, high-speed tracking and “pinpoint accuracy” with up to 16,000 DPI available. Plus, the FriXionFree Cable ensures that your cord never snags while you’re gaming.

MSI enters a new realm with the GAMING SSD

MSI surprised the audience with the announcement of the company’s first-ever SSD. It utilizes NVMe technology and a PCIe 4.0 interface with TLC flash storage to provide up to 7GB/s read and 6.9GB/s write speeds. This is blazing fast, is the perfect upgrade to any system.

Take things up a notch with the MSI MPG ARTYMIS Series monitors

Sporting a 1000R curve, the MSI MPG ARTYMIS Series of displays offers “the most suitable screen curvature for the human eye.” These displays are meant to upgrade your gaming setup and offer some killer features, some of which are powered by AI.

Upgrade to a next-generation system with the MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard

Another announcement at CES 2021 was Intel’s new 11th Gen Core processor platform, which utilizes the Z590 chipset. MSI is here for the launch and leads the pack with the MEG Z590 GODLIKE, which offers a plethora of RGB, built-in Wi-Fi, and much more.

Cool things off with the MPG CORELIQUID K360 all-in-one

MSI is wanting to take things up a notch with its cooling game, launching the MPG CORELIQUID K360. This all-in-one cooler offers MSI’s exclusive TORX FAN 3.0 that “generates supreme airflow” for rapid cooling. Plus, there’s a 60mm fan that’s placed inside of the blockhead to provide concentrated cooling where it’s needed most. You’ll also find a 2.4-inch LCD on the water blockhead so you can customize what information is displayed, ranging from system performance to photos or even a clock.

The MSI Creator P50 offers plenty of power in a compact form-factor

Those who don’t want to build their own computer will want to consider the MSI Creator P50. This desktop is built with a “professional and stylish aesthetic.” You’ll find that it’s only 5L in volume, which is quite tiny considering it has an i9 processor, the latest graphics cards, Thunderbolt 4, and 10GbE.

