Sperry’s offering extra 20% off all sale items: Boots, sneakers, sandals, more + free shipping

20% off up to 70% off

Sperry is currently offering an extra 20% off all sale items with promo code SALE20 at checkout. Inside this event you can easily update your shoe collection with deals on boots, sneakers, boat shoes, loafers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Cold Bay Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $110. This style is completely waterproof and cushioned to promote comfort. They’re also lightweight for added convienience and have a layer of fleece to help you stay warm in cold temperatures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Prana End of Season Sale that’s offering 50% off apparel, outerwear, and more from $20.

