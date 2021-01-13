Just on the tail end of CES 2021 and ahead of this month’s winter NAMM show, IK Multimedia is introducing the new UNO Synth Pro. Available in two form factors with Mac/PC and mobile device connectivity, the new flagship synth expands just about every aspect of the previously released UNO Synth with a host of new features, routing possibilities, and more. Head below for a closer look.

New UNO Synth Pro

UNO Synth Pro comes in two flavors: a 37-key synth-action Fatar keyboard-style and the UNO Synth Pro Desktop — a more portable desktop version with capacitance-sensing keypads “along with pitch and mod strips for enhanced expression.” Both models take the original UNO Synth up to 11 with “more oscillators, more filters, more sequencer memory, more effects, more presets, more connections and more programmability.” You’ll also find “firm-touch” rubber pads for the control panel, LED-backlit indicators, and an LED display readout.

Designed in collaboration with Italian boutique synth-maker Soundmachines, you’re looking at a dual-filter (new SSI plus the original UNO Synth filter “for 24 possible modes, including serial and parallel routing.”), 3-oscillator paraphonic design with “with 256 presets, a new 64-step sequencer, and expanded CV/Gate and audio connections.” IK says it can “create nearly any synth sound imaginable.” While that’s a little bit hard to believe, this is clearly a major enhancement over the previous-generation starter model that will fit right in with modular synth rigs and more professional setups.

Here are some of the most important features on tap here:

Variable waveshape on the three oscillators with pulse-width modulation, hard-sync, frequency modulation, ring modulation

White noise generator

2-pole OTA multimode filter + SSI 2/4-pole LP filter with self-oscillation

Two full ADSR envelopes (one for the filter and one amplitude)

Two LFOs with audio range FM

16-slot modulation matrix

10-mode arpeggiator with “chord mode”

256 user-editable presets

64-step sequencer

Both models also sport a much deeper FX section spread across four effect blocks, including an analog overdrive circuit and three new digital effects (modulation, delay, and reverb). Alongside pre-effects filtering, external audio signals can also be passed through these FX via the UNO Synth Pro I/O section.

UNO Synth Pro and UNO Synth Pro Desktop are arriving “Q1 2021” and are now up for pre-order at $649.99 and $399.99, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

While one of the biggest draws for IK gear has always been the modest price tags, the new UNO Synth Pro is seemingly moving away from that space with the $400+ price tag. The original UNO Synth (hands-on review here) and UNO Drum (hands-on review here) go for $200+ and make for brilliant points of entry into the world of hardware synthesizers, both in terms of price and functionality. While UNO Synth Pro is still relatively affordable as far as hardcore analog synths go, it will certainly be a bit of a stretch for folks just digging in for the first time — there are beloved Moog instruments in that price range, albeit not with as versatile a feature set. Nonetheless, we can’t wait to get our hands on UNO Synth Pro to see if IK has packed in enough value to motivate folks to go with one of its instruments as opposed to just saving up a bit more for something from the more iconic brands.

