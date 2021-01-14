FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Knife for $28 (Reg. $35)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessGerber
Reg. $35 $28

Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Flipper Knife for $27.80. As a comparison, this knife typically goes for $35. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months at Amazon. With a sleek and foldable design, this model is fully collapsible, making it a great option for your everyday carry. It’s made of stainless steel with a fiberglass handle, along with a single finger flipper to open the blade. This is one of Gerber’s latest releases and Amazon customers have left stellar ratings so far.

Consider going with this alternative from Bartech Pro for a more affordable option. You’ll drop the single-finger opener functionality, but with solid ratings, it’s still a nice buy. It’s also worth noting that this model has a keychain built-in, which is a nice feature, too.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t fit the bill, head over to our round-up of the best multi-tools from $5. You’ll find options from Gerber, Leatherman, and other popular brands in our guide. There’s a wide range of styles to choose from, including traditional multi-tools, pocket knife, and much more.

Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge features:

  • The Quadrant is a modern Flipper knife with White G handle scales and a sleek blade to set it apart.
  • Deploying the blade is intuitive and simple with a sturdy finger flipper.
  • A straight edge sheep foot blade shape is built for style and utility with an ample cutting edge to handle those daily tasks.
  • A pocket clip secures the knife while not in use.
  • The Quadrant features a 2. 7 Inch 7Cr17MoV stainless steel blade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Gerber

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from ...
Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it...
Save nearly $100 on Coleman’s 10-person Dark Room...
Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell now sports HomeKit su...
Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (...
Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Pass...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Gerber EAB Pocket Knife scores a rare discount to $14.50 (Reg. up to $20)

$14.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149, more

Learn More
27% off

Pair your Mac with an Aukey USB-C hub starting at $11 (Save up to 27%)

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Add a juice extractor to your 2021 health regimen from just $40 today (Up to 50% off)

From $40 Learn More
50% off

Ray-Ban updates your sunglasses with up to 50% off styles from $65 + free shipping

From $65 Learn More
$100 off

Adopt an eero Pro 802.11ac Mesh WiFi System while it’s $100 off at Amazon, now $399

$399 Learn More

Denon expands HEOS lineup with AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos-enabled Sound Bar 550

Read more Learn More
Reg. $259+

Save nearly $100 on Coleman’s 10-person Dark Room Cabin Tent at $160 Prime shipped

$160 Learn More