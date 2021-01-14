Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Knife for $28 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge Flipper Knife for $27.80. As a comparison, this knife typically goes for $35. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months at Amazon. With a sleek and foldable design, this model is fully collapsible, making it a great option for your everyday carry. It’s made of stainless steel with a fiberglass handle, along with a single finger flipper to open the blade. This is one of Gerber’s latest releases and Amazon customers have left stellar ratings so far.

Consider going with this alternative from Bartech Pro for a more affordable option. You’ll drop the single-finger opener functionality, but with solid ratings, it’s still a nice buy. It’s also worth noting that this model has a keychain built-in, which is a nice feature, too.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t fit the bill, head over to our round-up of the best multi-tools from $5. You’ll find options from Gerber, Leatherman, and other popular brands in our guide. There’s a wide range of styles to choose from, including traditional multi-tools, pocket knife, and much more.

Gerber Quadrant Straight Edge features:

The Quadrant is a modern Flipper knife with White G handle scales and a sleek blade to set it apart.

Deploying the blade is intuitive and simple with a sturdy finger flipper.

A straight edge sheep foot blade shape is built for style and utility with an ample cutting edge to handle those daily tasks.

A pocket clip secures the knife while not in use.

The Quadrant features a 2. 7 Inch 7Cr17MoV stainless steel blade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!