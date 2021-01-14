FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marble and brass adorn Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp: $62 (Reg. $80)

-
Reg. $80 $62

Amazon is offering its Rivet Mid-Century Modern Marble and Brass Table Lamp for $61.86 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This square table lamp aims to bring a mid-century modern look into your space. Its base is comprised of white marble and brass, helping contribute to its high-end appearance. The entire thing spans 10.5- by 10.5- by 18-inches and a 9-watt LED bulb is included. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

Embrace modern aesthetics instead with TaoTronics’ LED Desk Lamp at $40. It trades marble and brass for aluminum, helping it blend well with current trends. There are five color modes and seven brightness levels, helping ensure you can easily find the perfect balance to go with your mood. A built-in 1A USB charging port makes it a cinch to top off an iPhone or Android device.

Another related deal worth scoping out is on six Amazon Basics LED Night Lights at under $11. This offer takes 30% off and ushers in a new low. Each of these wields a compact design with brightness levels that can be adjusted from 3- to 10-lumens. A built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark.

Amazon Rivet Marble and Brass Lamp features:

  • A squared brass base is topped with white marble and a beautifully textured off-white shade in this Mid-century modern lamp.
  • 10.5″W x 10.5″D x 18″H
  • Brass base with marble top, fabric shade
  • A classic Mid-century piece that blends with traditional and contemporary styles
  • 9-watt LED bulb included
  • Easy assembly

