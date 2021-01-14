Delta Faucet’s magnetic Kitchen Faucet boasts modern aesthetics at $199.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Delta Faucet Magnetic Kitchen Faucet (19825LF) for $199.60 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to upgrade the looks of your kitchen, this faucet is here to save the day. It boasts an exceptionally-modern design that’s ready to give your space a more premium appearance. The nozzle can be easily undocked and re-docked thanks to the integration of magnets. This unit is designed to fit single-hole, 3-hole, and 8-inch configurations. It also happens to be backed by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you can live without the modern appearance of the deal above, consider this $60 alternative. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit the more well-known branding of Delta Faucet, but the savings will easily justify this for some. Plus, it happens to be Amazon’s best-selling kitchen faucet and has achieved a 4.8/5 star rating from more than 15,000 shoppers.

And while you’re at it, why not have a look at Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Table Lamp? It’s been discounted to $62, a price that ushers in a new all-time low. Like the lead deal above, this offering boasts a square design. It also happens to be comprised of white marble and brass.

Delta Faucet Magnetic Kitchen Faucet features:

You can install with confidence, knowing this Delta kitchen faucet is backed by Delta Faucet’s Lifetime Limited Warranty

MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful magnet to snap your kitchen sprayer into place so it stays docked and doesn’t droop over time like other kitchen faucets

Designed to fit single-hole or 3-hole, 8-inch. configurations. Everything you need is together in one box, including braided supply lines and optional deck plate for 3-hole installation

