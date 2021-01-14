Apple Health and Google Fit support headline Etekcity’s Smart Scale at $19 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Smart Body Fat Scale for $18.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off and matches the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable way to chart your 2021 workout progress, this scale could have your name on it. It tracks 13 measurements like weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and more. Metrics can be sent to many popular ecosystems including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Easily give your scale a once over when using some of your savings on these Lysol Disinfecting Wipes at $4. While shipping is delayed by a couple of weeks or so, once these arrive you will have only spent $0.05 per wipe. More than 19,000 reviewers have agreed on an average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

And now that you’ve got a smart scale in the house, it may be time to overhaul your at-home gym setup. We’ve spotted several notable discounts from Sunny Health & Fitness. The company’s Power Zone Squat Stand is $70 off, you can bag $110 of savings on this elliptical, and even snag its Ab Roller Wheel for under $11. Peruse even more related deals in our sports and fitness guide.

Etekcity Smart Body Fat Scale features:

Full body composition analysis – Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand. The data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again

Syncs with Fitness Apps – Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. Free VeSync app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit & Samsung Health, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for tracking progress

High accuracy – 4 sensors with the latest technology deliver accurate weight measurements up to 400 lbs/180kg in 0.2 lb/0.05kg increments. Enjoy step-on technology and auto-calibration, 3 x AAA batteries and one tape measure included

