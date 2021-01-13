Sunny Health & Fitness’ Power Zone Squat Stand tumbles to $180 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Squat Stand for $179.94 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This heavy-duty steel rack makes for a solid addition to nearly any home gym. It boasts a maximum weight capacity of 805-pounds, ensuring all users will have plenty of room to expand their capabilities over time. Along the top there is an angled pull-up bar which is “adjustable and reversible with 8 different positions and angled for both wide and narrow grip pull ups.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need a bench to go with today’s purchase, consider this Marcy solution at $62. It’s sturdy enough to support 600-pounds of weight at once and features a compact design that aims to reduce the total amount of space required. This unit is backed by a 2-year warranty.

And that’s not all, our recent roundup of Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals is still live. There you’ll discover options priced as low as $28. Even better, Amazon shoppers are able to bag up to $109 in savings. Our favorite deal is its Premium Cardio Climber Stepping Elliptical Machine, but read the full post to see what else is in store.

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone features:

Constructed with premium quality steel construction, this power rack supports up to an incredible 805 lb max weight capacity barbell.

The pull up bar is adjustable and reversible with 8 different positions and angled for both wide and narrow grip pull ups.

You will always have a spotter in the Power Zone with safety latches for ease of mind and safety assurance when squatting with heavier weights.

