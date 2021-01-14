Olive Pro: 2-in-1 Hearing Aids & Bluetooth Earbuds [Video]

Olive Pro is a really unique product from Olive Union. They’re 2-in-1 headphones. You can use these for listening to music like traditional bluetooth earphones, but they also serve as certified FDA Class II hearing aids. Let’s take a look:

Certified FDA Class II

Like other hearing aids, the Olive Pros are a certified FDA Class II medical device, but at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Unlike other options, it doesn’t require a visit to the audiologist to get started. This is very important for those trying to practice social distancing. It’s known that only 20 percent of those with hearing loss seek help for their hearing issues. Olive Pro makes joining the road to healthy hearing as easy as possible. And all of it from the comfort of your home.

Olive Pro App

Once you’ve got these headphones in-hand, calibrating the Olive Pro to your personalized hearing profile can be done in just 5-minutes. As you’ll see in our hands-on video above, this is done from the Olive Union app for iOS and Android. Support for the Olive Pro in the Olive hearing app is still in testing, but the app will serve as a really easy way to calibrate the headphones for daily usage.

The application UI has a nice & detailed view of everything going on audio-wise. You’ve got battery indicators for the left and right earbuds so you can know when it’s time to charge them up. You can also adjust the EQ for each individual earbud, which is really useful, especially for those with inconsistent hearing issues. The new onboard drivers, coupled with Olive’s AI-driven tech, enhances your day-to-day hearing and music listening experience, customizing the audio output to your personal hearing profile. Overall you’ve got a user interface that’s very easy for anyone to make their way around and use on a daily basis.

Audio Performance

The Olive Pro have onboard mic meant to capture, isolate, filter and reduce distracting background noises, all while amplifying the sound that matters the most. Within the application, you’ve got a toggle for noise reduction and feedback cancellation. You can turn either of these on or off at any point to make sure you’ve got the best listening experience for the situation. Equipped with HD speakers and two-way balanced armature drivers, it has the ability to distinguish and amplify voices, and deliver personalized music EQ.

The Olive Pros feature 18+ hours of battery life, meaning you should have no problem using these throughout the day and have to worry about having an extra charger for your headphones. These are meant to last you all day while offering crystal clear and present audio quality. And just like any other pair of bluetooth headphones, you can use the Olive Pros to take phone calls too.

Our Take

Overall the Olive Pros are one of the most unique audio products I’ve ever come across. You’re getting a portable and pocketable design. An app experience that allows you to have the best audio experience possible with the earphones, and a hearing mode that should help many with poor hearing.

Olive Pro is available today starting at a special pre-order price of $199 for a limited time before eventually launching at $299 MSRP when they start shipping in Q1 2021.

