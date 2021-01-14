UGG Boot Sale is live with up to 50% off popular styles from $50 + up to 75% off clearance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UGG is currently having a Boot Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, UGG is offering up to 75% off all sale items. During this sale you can easily update your boots, sneakers, slippers, socks, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Hannen Boots are currently marked down to $161 and originally were priced at $230. These boots can easily be dressed up or down and have a wool lining that promotes added warmth. They’re also designed to be lightweight and the brown leather is timeless to wear for years to come. Better yet, this style is waterproof, which is nice for winter or spring weather. Head below the jump to find additional deals from UGG below and be sure to check out the Sperry Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all sale items as well as free delivery.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

