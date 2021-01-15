Citizen Eco-Drive watches are up to 40% off across various styles

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AO9000-06B) for $112.50 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked for over a year. This standout timepiece features a white dial, blue dauphine hands, alongside day and date subdials. The case is comprised of stainless steel and measures 42mm. It’s ready to withstand splashes and brief submersion in water thanks to a 99-foot water-resistant form-factor. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Citizen Eco-Drive watch on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch (AT2146-59E) for $237 shipped at Amazon. That’s $59 off and marks the best price we’ve tracked since March. This premium Citizen timepiece boasts a 330-foot water-resistance rating, built-in chronograph, and more. The case spans 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. A matching band gives this offering a high-end appearance. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Haven’t found your next timepiece yet? No problem, we’ve got more options to choose from. A couple days back we pulled together several Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossil watches priced from $68. Shoppers can bag up to $136 of savings. You can also find the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $189 alongside a notable offer on four Apple Watch sport bands at $9.50.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with white dial featuring blue dauphine hands and day and date subdials

42 millimeters stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Leather-synthetic band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft): In general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming

