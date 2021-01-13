Amazon takes up to $136 off Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossil watches, now priced from $68

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Watch for $195.10 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This fashionable timepiece boasts an eye-catching blue dial with white accents. The 43mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is strapped on with a matching bracelet. Any light source will keep this watch up and running thanks to Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology. A water-resistant design ensures that it can withstand swimming, snorkeling, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $68.
Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch features:
- Round watch with blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24 hour time formats
- 43mm stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
- Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, no battery required
