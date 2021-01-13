FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes up to $136 off Citizen Eco-Drive and Fossil watches, now priced from $68

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Watch for $195.10 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This fashionable timepiece boasts an eye-catching blue dial with white accents. The 43mm case is comprised of stainless steel and is strapped on with a matching bracelet. Any light source will keep this watch up and running thanks to Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology. A water-resistant design ensures that it can withstand swimming, snorkeling, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $68.

More watches on sale:

Want something smart instead? If so, be sure to check out the latest Amazfit smartwatch. It wields an always-on display, integrates with Apple Health, features a blood oxygen sensor, and clocks in at $140. These features only scratch the surface, so be sure to read yesterday’s coverage to learn more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Watch features:

  • Round watch with blue dial, white accents, a date window at four o’clock, and three subdials that feature a 1/5-second chronograph, display 12 and 24 hour time formats
  • 43mm stainless steel case with mineral crystal dial window
  • Powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, no battery required

