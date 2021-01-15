FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone and Apple Watch deals from $100: XS $380, 11/Pro/Max $525+, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $379.99. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. More deals below.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

