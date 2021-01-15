Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Event takes up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Highland Field Boots for men that are currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $150. These boots were designed to help keep you warm with a soft wool interior. They also have a rigid outsole to promote traction and are lightweight to add convienience. I love how versatile they are and can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Plus, the neutral coloring is also nice for stylish as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Bailey Shearling Bow Boots are another standout from this sale and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style is currently marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $200. These boots look great paired with leggings or jeans and the bow detailing adds a stylish touch.

Our top picks for women include:

