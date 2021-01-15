FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

-
FashionUGG
60% off From $35

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Event takes up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Highland Field Boots for men that are currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $150. These boots were designed to help keep you warm with a soft wool interior. They also have a rigid outsole to promote traction and are lightweight to add convienience. I love how versatile they are and can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Plus, the neutral coloring is also nice for stylish as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Bailey Shearling Bow Boots are another standout from this sale and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style is currently marked down to $140 and originally was priced at $200. These boots look great paired with leggings or jeans and the bow detailing adds a stylish touch.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

UGG

About the Author

Clarks refreshes your shoes during its weekend event wi...
Tillys Flash Event takes up to 30% off sitewide + extra...
Marmot’s updating your outerwear with up to 50% o...
TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale i...
Outdoor Research Dry Isolation Pack hits all-time low: ...
adidas cuts extra 20% off sale items during its Flash S...
Ray-Ban updates your sunglasses with up to 50% off styl...
Lacoste January Flash Sale takes up to 50% off already-...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

UGG Boot Sale is live with up to 50% off popular styles from $50 + up to 75% off clearance

From $10 Learn More
$499 value

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

$419 Learn More
Reg. $200

Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

$148 Learn More
Reg. $40

Live Gold members can play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE this weekend

FREE Learn More

Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs

Read more Learn More
46% off

Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

$48 Learn More
Reg. $130

Be ready for cold brew season with KitchenAid’s Steel Maker/Dispenser at $80 (Reg. $130)

$80 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $750 on Alienware UltraWides, 240Hz gaming monitors, more

$750 off Learn More