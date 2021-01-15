Today’s Gold Box offers top-rated juicers up to 39% off, deals start at $68

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KOIOS via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its electric juicers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Centrifugal Force Stainless Steel model for $67.97. Regularly around $90, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a stainless steel design with a 3-inch feed chute. It’s backed by a 1200W motor and is fully dishwasher safe, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Looking for a more powerful option? Consider the upgraded Slow Masticating Juice Extractor for $84.99. It typically goes for around $120. Perfect for handling a wide range of fruits and veggies, including celery, ginger, leafy greens, carrot, apples, and oranges. Includes the juicer, a collection jar, and a handful of other accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure you check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on everyday essentials for your kitchen. If you’re starting a new workout or health routine with the new year, going with an upgraded juicer is a great way to help meet your goals.

KOIOS Centrifugal Juicer features:

Strong Motor With Extra 1300 Watt Power& Stainless Steel Juicer : KOIOS JE-70 juicer was designed in a fraction of the size with 1300w watt punch of much larger, bulkier juicer and the sleek modern stainless-steel with 13-row saw pointed blades even distribution, grinding is more delicate, precision grid, high juice yield. You will be able to create a 16 oz cup of juice in just few seconds with no clogging and less foaming.

