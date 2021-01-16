1MORE Bluetooth headphones are on sale as low as $50.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 1MORE USA Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Bluetooth headphones priced from $50.50 shipped. Our favorite is the company’s Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds for $50.39, which normally go for $80. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These headphones are perfect if you’re looking for a pair of true wireless without dropping the cash on Apple’s AirPods. You’ll find up to 24-hours of playback with the extended battery life of the case, and each bud lasts for 6.5-hours before it’s time to dock it again. A quick charge feature allows just 15-minutes of plugging-in to result in 3-hours of listening time. Plus, both aptX and AAC codecs are available here. Rated 4.1/5 stars. This is far from the only pair of headphones available here, so be sure to give this landing page a look to view them all.

Want the look of AirPods without the price? Well, this pair is a great choice. While it doesn’t sport thousands of reviews like the Apple or 1MORE equivalent, you’re still getting an overall 4.6/5 star rating from more than 1,500 customers. But, considering they cost just $37, you’re getting a great deal here.

However, those after a higher end pair of headphones will want to consider AirPods Pro. Right now they’re down to a near-low at $179, but you’ll want to act fast as this price won’t last long.

More about 1MORE True Wireless Earbuds:

Premium Sound Dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm balances powerful bass and exquisite details for a natural and authentic sound

24-Hour Playtime with Fast Charge Enjoy an uninterrupted playtime of 6 5 hours on a single charge and extend it to 24 hours with the charging case Quick Charge feature enables 15-minute charging time to fuel up an additional 3 hours of enjoyment

Fast and Stable Connection An optimized Qualcomm chip with aptX and AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) compatibility achieves a rock-solid connection delivering music without dropouts as you unwind and relax

