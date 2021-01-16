Score Bosch’s 48-Pc. Impact Tough Screwdriving Set for $20 Prime shipped (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 48-piece Impact Tough Screwdriving Set (SDMS48) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Thanks to a “tough-bit design,” these bits are said to offer a “10x” lifespan when compared with standard competitors. Each tip is precision engineered to deliver a tight fit to prevent bits from slipping and rounding out a screw’s head. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Downsize a bit to take another $5 off today’s spending. Makita’s Impact XPS 35-piece Impact Bit Set is $15 and wields a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,100 Amazon shoppers. Having used a similar Makita set for a couple of years now, I am happy to personally recommend this. After countless projects, wear and tear is minimal on each of the bits in my set.

Need an impact driver? If so, be sure to consider SKIL’s 20V Hex Kit at $76. We spotted this deal yesterday afternoon and are pleased to say that shoppers can bag $24 in savings. It boasts a brushless motor that’s said to offer “high-performance power.”

Bosch 48-piece Screwdriving Set features:

Impact tough bit design – provides 10x life over standard impact bits

Extended torsion zone – helps to absorb high torque of new impact drivers

Tilt in/Tilt Out case mechanism – allows easier access to bits

Customized storage configuration – provides efficiency, so the right bit is always at hand

Precision engineered bit tips – deliver a tighter fit and less cam out

