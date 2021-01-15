FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag SKIL’s 20V Brushless Hex Impact Driver Kit from Amazon for $76 (Reg. $100)

-
SKIL
Reg. $100 $76

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Hex Impact Driver Kit for $75.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This SKIL offering boasts a brushless motor that’s said to offer “high-performance power.” Its included 2Ah battery can charge from 0% to 25% in five minutes, ensuring you’re never without this tool for very long. Both the charger and battery are compatible with all SKIL 20V tools, making this a great addition to other tools you may already have. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill at $56 to further reduce spending. It’s a great starter solution and will make tackling a wide variety of at-home projects much easier. More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating, helping confirm why it nearly tops the list of best sellers.

If neither option above feels like a proper fit, be sure to peek at our recent roundup of DEWALT, Bosch, and SKIL tool deals. Pricing starts at $51, paving the way for up to 39% in savings. Leading the pack is DEWALT’s 20V MAX Impact Wrench Kit at $68 off, but that’s just one of many so swing by the full list to see what else is available.

SKIL 20V Hex Impact Driver Kit features:

  • Includes a PWRCore 20 2.0Ah Lithium Battery and PWRJump Charger.
  • The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power when driving through a variety of wood surfaces.
  • Industry leading PWRCore 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

