Save up to 30% on home fitness gear, protein powder, more starting at $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off Sweet Sweat Fitness Products with price starting at $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale, you’ll be able to save on a variety of accessories to upgrade your at-home gym or just get a quick workout in to help nail those New Year’s resolutions. An easy highlight are these Sweet Sweat Resistance Training Bands at $29.96, which are down from $40 and marking a new all-time low. With a variety of different resistance strengths here alongside some added accessories to round out the workout experience. Not to mention, a carrying bag to store it all away in-between fitness sessions. A 4.7/5 star rating completes the package from over 385 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the price cuts in today’s Sweet Sweat sale. With as much as 25% in savings on the line, you’ll only have through the end of today in order to lock-in the discounts starting at $11. And just like the lead deal, everything else comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds of customers.

Also on sale today, Amazon has a selection of plant protein supplements marked down as low as $16. You’ll be able to expand your workout regimen or morning smoothie game with a variety of powders, protein bars, and much more at upwards of 30% off. Just about everything here carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers.

Sweet Sweat Resistance Training Band features:

Get a great workout at home, in the park or on the road with Sweet Sweat Resistance Bands. Includes 5 resistance bands, 2 Premium Handles with Foam, 2 Easy-to-Apply ankle straps, Carrying bag & Workout guide to allow you to perform the widest variety of resistance training exercises possible at home.

