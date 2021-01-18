Add the Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector to your home at $145 (Reg. $200)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave 2nd Generation Smart Radeon Monitor for $145 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked since our last mention, which was $130 back in October. The main function of this detector is to sense Radon, but it also functions as a way to monitor temperature and humidity. Radon is “the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers” according to the company. Monitoring long-term conditions, and taking weather into account, the Airthings Wave will ensure that you’re only alerted if there’s a true cause for concern with your Radon levels. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re only looking for a way to monitor temperature and humidity, we’ve got you covered for much less. Recently, I added Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer to my garage so I’d know what the temperature is before heading out to the workshop. It’s fantastic, and even if your Wi-Fi network goes down, Bluetooth picks up and starts working without any need for you to configure something else. Plus, at $40, it’s a budget-focused alternative.

Did you pick up an Airthings during our last sale mention? Well, you likely don’t have the Airthings 2810 Hub. It allows 24/7 access to your Airthings items through a dedicated connection. This remote access also allows you set up IFTTT alerts for triggers and more. At $80, it’s a great addition to your Airthings setup if you’ve not picked one up already.

Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector features:

  • RADON DETECTOR: Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.
  • CONTINUOUS MONITORING: Radon gas fluctuates daily and is highly dependent on many factors such as weather conditions. Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects.
  • QUICK AND CLEAR RESULTS: Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App for detailed insights into your air.

